Full Size Platform Bed Metal And Wood Bed Frame With Headboard And Footboard

13.5 inches of clearance space under the bed, meets your casual storage needs.You can put a storage box under the bed to organize clothes, toys, etc. Built on beautiful industrial headborard and footboard & metal frame, the minimalist design provides a comfortable and relaxing style for your relax. Features quickly to construct and dismantle and move; light in weight and offer strength required to accommodate overall weight. There are three supporting legs in the middle and one supporting leg on each side of the bed to increase the stability of the bed.