GODEER Gray Full Rubber Wooden Loft Bed with Storage Shelves and Under-bed Desk

This traditional twin size loft bed is constructed of high-quality solid rubber wood and MDF. Featuring an integrated desk and sturdy shelves, this bed is built with a comfortable sleeping space with a spacious and useful workstation underneath. The shelves can serve as a ladder as well, providing an easy access to the bed. Coming with support slats and stable guardrails, this loft bed can guarantee you a comfortable and safe experience. Definitely a great addition to your room. Color: Gray.