Full Range Component Car Speakers Strato PA 2Way 65 Inch

SPEAKER SET: brings another price competitive & quality car audio component speaker set- the Strato 5.25 Inch Full Range Component Speakers. This set has a pair of woofers with protection grilles, a pair of tweeters and a pair of crossover boxes. STRATO 5.25 SPEAKERS: Rubber keeps the cone moving in a linear direction. The EISV wire wound around the voice coil makes a nice structure in the core of the woofers. Our quality constructed woofers have 0.75' Voice coil, 65 Hz Resonant frequency, 14 Oz Y30 ferrite Magnet produces high frequency resonance and improve sound quality of your car stereo. SILK DOME TWEETERS: Our Tweeters deliver broader and smoother high frequency response. Each 19mm silk-dome tweeter covered with silver chrome plated face grille with metal mesh having NEO Magnet and 900Hz ~ 20kHz frequency response. CROSSOVER: Crossover circuit box has dark clear top cover with logo printed on top. Crossover circuit: 4 F capacitor / 100V, 3.5kHz Crosso