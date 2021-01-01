From my world
Full/Queen Sweet Helena Comforter Set - My World
Advertisement
Classic framed flowers in bright paste pink, purple, yellow and green. The reverse of the comforter is a solid lavender color. This easy care pattern is perfect way to freshen up any bedroom. 100percent microfiber polyester face and back. 100percent Polyester filling. This item is machine washable; however, please make sure equipment is large enough to allow the item to move freely in wash. Includes 1 Full/Queen comforter 86x86 inches and 2 standard shams 20x26 inches. Pattern: Floral.