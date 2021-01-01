From intelligent design
Intelligent Design Full Queen Metallic Printed Duvet Cover Set ID12-1804
Make your bedroom shine with the Intelligent Design Rebecca Metallic Printed Duvet Cover Set. The extra-soft, brushed duvet cover flaunts a swirl marble print in blush, white, and gold metallic hues for a stunning contemporary design. A solid blush reverse complements the top of the bed, while matching shams (1 for Twin Sizes) mirror the look of the duvet cover Style: Modern/Contemporary Color: Blush/Gold Material: Duvet Cover/Sham: 100% polyester brushed metallic printed fabric on face, solid reverse; sham with overlap opening at back. Duvet cover with button closure and 4 inner ties Product Size: 1 Duvet Cover: 88'W x 90'L, 2 Standard Shams: 20'W x 26'L + 1'D (2), 2 Decorative Pillows: 12'W x 16'L/ 16'W x 16'L