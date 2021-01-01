Qualfurn Gray Full Over Twin Triple Bunk Bed

This bunk bed features three beds in one, truly a space-saver. With a full size bed on top and two twin size beds underneath, this bed is ideal for accommodating guests and sleepovers and also perfect for family with multiple kids. The drawer between beds is available for storage and the down bed is 11 in. off the floor, so there’s spacious space under the down beds, you can use it to store your stuff. The top bed is equipped with full-length guardrail, keeping user’s safe from falling. Coming with great quality and multiple function, this bed will be the best addition to your bedroom. Color: Gray.