BUXOM Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss - Mauve s

BUXOM Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss delivers mesmerizing shine with a refreshing, tingly sensation. A unique peptide complex helps to plump your pout to new levels, while vitamins A and E provide lasting moisture. Sparkly, pearlescent, or shimmering finishes transform your pout in a single swipe. Wear it alone or layer this top coat over your favorite lip product to play up any shade. How do I use it: Wear each shade alone or over any lip product. Pair with PlumpLine Lip Liner (not included) to take your lip look to the next level. From BUXOM.