From deco gear
Full Motion TV Wall Mounts TV Bracket for Most LEDLCDOLED Flat Screen TV TV Mount with Perfect Center Design Full Motion TV Mount with Swivel.
Advertisement
TV MOUNT COMPATIBLITY: For most of 26-55' TVs up to 60 LBS with max VESA (hole pattern) of 400x400mm (including100X100, 200X100, 200X200, 300X300, 400X200, 400X400mm). Please check TVs VESA, possible blocked cable/input, TV weight and stud location to ensure compatibility. Caution: This mount fits concrete wall/single wood stud application, cannot fit dry wall alone installation! DVD FLOATING SHELVES: The floating shelf holds 22 LBS per shelf, for DVD player, and other AV equipment size up to 15.3' x 11.8. ARTICULATING DESIGN & SPACE SAVING: Full motion (TV mount): +5/-15 Tilt, +/-90 Swivel and +/-5 rotate for maximum TV viewing flexibility. 19.4 extension, 2.9 depth to wall. VESA plate can be taken off for easy installation. Post-installation level adjustment allows the TV to perfectly level. EASY INSTALLATION: Single Wood Stud installation: Both TV wall mount and DVD shelf are for concrete wall and single wood stud installation. P