Full Motion TV Wall Mount Articulating Bracket for 13-42 Inch LED LCD OLED Flat Curved Screens, Swivel Tilt Extension Rotation TV Mount Monitor Max.

360-DEGREE ROTATING VESA ARM TO CUSTOMIZE YOUR NEED - Say goodbye to neck straining shoulder and back sore with Ergo-innovate articulating tv monitor wall mount. You can easily position your work gaming or studio monitors or TV to your favorite viewing angle. In addition to being an efficient monitor wall mount our sturdy full motion tv mount arm can swivel 180 degree and tilt 5 to 15 degree so you could adjust your viewing angle as needed. UNIVERSIAL TV MOUNT COMPATIBLITY - Suitable for TVs 13 to 42 Inch screen and bears up to 44 lbs. (Many customers used this articulating tv monitors wall mount for 42 40 39 35 34 32 27 26 24 20 1816 inch TVs and monitors) Fits VESA mounting hole patterns: 200x200mm/200x100mm/100x200mm/100x100mm/75x75mm. Compatible with single wood stud brick walls and concrete walls. Please check compatibility before purchase or contact our customer service for help.