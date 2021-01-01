Martex presents the 2000 Series Ultra-Soft Microbrushed Hotel sheet set - crafted with micro-brushed fabric for a buttery soft feel and the luxurious look of hotel elegance for your bedroom retreat. The set is brushed for softness, wrinkle resistant and quick drying for low-maintenance care. These hotel-inspired sheets are available in bright white with bands of contrasting color –white/light gray, white/navy and white/khaki. ??Sizing: Offered in Twin, Twin XL, Full/Queen and King Sizes. The set includes one fitted sheet; one flat sheet and pillowcase(s.) The Twin/TwinXL fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 15 inches deep, and all other sizes fit mattresses up to 18 inches deep. The twin set includes one pillowcase; all other sets include two pillowcases. ??Full: Flat Sheet 81-in W x 96-in L;Fitted Sheet 54-in W x 75-in L, 15-in fits mattresses up to 18-in deep; Pillow Case x 2: 20-in W x 30-in L WestPoint Home Full Microfiber Bed Sheet Polyester in Blue | 028828407658