FULL Metal Platform Bed Frame With Headboard And Footboard Black

The hot spots of this metal bed are its simple design and arcuated classical lines,to introduce fresh ideas into your bedroom to create a look that is both cozy and elegant. With round finials featured on the headboard and footboard posts, its style and color can be easily combined with bold colors and accessories to brighten up the room. The design of arcuated headboard and footboard to prevent accidental injury. The one-piece structure fundamentally solves the problems of noise, shaking and structural distortion. It accords with ergonomic design, and provides you with comfortable sleep.Simply with a mattress, you will enjoy a sweet sleep! Color: Black