Full Magic Stand Wallet Case For Iphone 7 Plus/Iphone 8 Plus W/Wrist Strap, Magnetic Flip, Card Slots And A Bill Pocket Multifunctional Handmade.

Material: Leather: Form Factor: Flip Color: Brown Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 7Plus Iphone 8Plus Multifunctional Design The Magnetic Stand Gives You Benifits Of A Stand And Wallet Case Together. Three Card Slots And A Bill Pocket Holding Up To 6Credit Cards Or 8 -10 Business Cards All Around Protection Full Protection For Iphone 8Plus And Iphone 7Plus Around All Edges Precise Manufacturing Easy Access To Charging And Earphone Ports. Durable Lightweight Flex Frame Provides Both Durability And Elegance Wireless Charging Friendly It Works Well With Qi Wireless Charges And Any Other Nfc Application While The Case At Stand Position