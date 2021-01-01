59" X 15.7"Full Length Mirror Floor Mirror Hanging Standing Or Leaning, With Golden Aluminum Alloy Frame

The simple design of our floor mirror paired with the warm, neutral colors make for a timeless accent piece. Modern classic styling creates a cozy, cool vibe in any living room, bedroom or entryway. Whether you’re switching outfits, styling your hair or checking out your gym progress, our full size mirror gives a head-to-toe reflection. it’s practical for everyday use, gives a clear, crisp image and allows you to start each day with a boost of well-deserved confidence. This floor mirror will make your space appear larger, tactfully hide imperfections, maximize light, and provide a second look at your favorite accents. The mirror can be hung in a bedroom, living room, or hallway. A contemporary and elegant design will make a statement on any wall. Finish: Black