MIRUO Full Length Mirror Floor Decor Mirror Hanging/Leaning Large Wall Mounted Mirror Horizontal/Vertical Bedroom Mirror Dressing Mirror, Gold, 65" x 22" (AMZVDJJ00398ZZE)

SPECIFICATION - 65" x 22", multi-layered for more protection. Original edge-sealing technology, lasting and more durable. CONTEMPORARY DESIGN - The mirrors boast a solid frame for a robust finish. Unfussy and modern, this mirror's minimalist design won't distract you from your beauty regime, but it may compete for attention. HD & EXPLOSION-PROOF - The full body mirror is coated with silver nitrate, anti-rust treatment, no oxidize and rust, more HD. Copper-free silver mirror, environmentally friendly. Shattered glass will not be spilled out even impacted by external force, more safe and protective. INSTALLATION - This full length mirror comes with standing holder. It can be freely leaned on the wall directly, or on the floor by standing holder, you just need take out the holder. There are 16 holes in the back of the mirror, just nail two complimentary screws on the wall and hang the mirror. Please find the installation method in the instruction manual. WARRANTY - Full refund or free replacement for mirror(s) damaged on arrival, no return is needed, simply send us some pictures through Amazon Message to show the damaged mirror(s). Mounting type: Free Standing