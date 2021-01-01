From proenza schouler
Full Leather Wallet Case for Apple iPhone 11 23 Card Holder Pocket Premium Soft Supple Leather Unique Natural Aging Effect Tan
Advertisement
'S BEST LEATHER WALLET CASES YET for iPHONE 11 (6.1') - A simple but brilliant protective cover case for women and men. Card-holder pocket turns phone into a wallet. Dutch design. NATURAL FULL-GRAIN LEATHER HIDE - Warmer, 'grippier' feel. Slim iPhone 11 case fully wrapped in soft, supple vegetable-tanned leather. Every grain visible. Satin-like interior padded with Japanese microfiber. EXPERTLY STITCHED LEATHER CARD HOLDER - Make your daily life convenient. Pocket fits 2 to 3 cards (once leather softens). Styled by a slanted line. Screen surface protected with raised leather lip. NATURAL AGING EFFECT, UNIQUE TO YOU - Beautiful aging leather, unlike Apple's case. Colors enriched with aniline oil treatment. Uniquely yours - with every touch and stain. Choose Black for no aging. CRAFTSMANSHIP IN THE LITTLE DETAILS - Buttons protected with leather, optimized for responsiveness. Aesthetic camera opening. Wireless charging compa