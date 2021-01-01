From trio supply house
Trio Supply House Black Full Leather Storage Cube Ottoman
This small cube ottoman is the ultimate in versatility. The top consists of four leather panels, which are securely stitched together, forming a simple square pattern. Lift the lid to reveal ample space in which to store frequently used items, such as favorite books, remote controls, blankets, and more. Little hands and fingers will be protected by the additional safety hinge. Leather Type: Dak Brown Faux Leather