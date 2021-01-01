Full Highlands Harper Bed White - Hillsdale Furniture

On a mission to find refined style for your child? The Hillsdale Kids and Teen Harper Bed is the answer. This Mission-style wooden bed features a versatile wire-brushed White finish and thick vertical supports with an inset arch design in the headboard and footboard. The nine-step DuraBrush finishing process strips away weak elements and leaves behind a more durable surface with a beautiful patina. The resulting strength of the solid Pine hardwood is ideal for kids' bedroom furniture. Best of all: this bed is completely mattress-ready; with its slat foundation there's no need for a box spring. Storage units or trundle sold separately. Mattress not included. Assembly required.