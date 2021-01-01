Bedtime stories will be more inspiring with the DHP Capri canopy metal bed. The heart design on both the headboard and footboard evokes an elegant and fun look to your princess’s room. The four canopy posts are topped with gracious rounded finials that add the finishing touch to this exquisite piece. Add sheer curtains over the posts to make this canopy bed even more whimsical; the layered effect creates a special place for your child to play and sleep. Available in multiple colors and sizes, this bed includes metal slats that eliminate the need of a box spring. DHP Pink Full Canopy Bed | DE34102