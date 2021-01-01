From omron healthcare
Omron Healthcare Full-Body Sensor Composition Monitor and Scale
Features:Body sensor monitorProvides users a comprehensive understanding of their body composition to help them reach their fitness goalsFull body sensing with hand-to-foot technology is more accurate than foot-to-foot monitorsMeasures 7 fitness indicators: body fat percentage, body mass index (BMI), visceral fat, skeletal muscle, body age, high/low readings and body weightProduct Type: Health MonitorsDisplay Type: DigitalColor: GrayPrimary Material: PlasticMeasurement Units: Pounds;KilogramsMaximum Kilogram Weight Capacity: 150Maximum Pound Weight Capacity: 330Body Analysis Details: YesBody Fat Percentage: YesBody Mass Index (BMI): YesWater Percentage: NoMuscle Mass: NoBone Mass: YesSuggested Calorie Intake?: NoSmart Enabled: NoFeatures: Memory FunctionBatteries Required: YesBattery Type: AANumber of Batteries Required: 4Country of Origin: ChinaSpeaking Function: NoBody Composition Display: BMI;Body Fat PercentageMemory Function: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePacemaker Safe: NoManufacturer Preferred Name: Omron Full-Body Sensor Body Composition Monitor & Scale with 7 Fitness Indicators (90-Day Memory)Batteries Included: YesBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: NoSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Dimensions:3.2'' H x 12.7'' W x 15'' DOverall Width - Side to Side: 12.7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 15Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 3.2Overall Product Weight: 5.8Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: