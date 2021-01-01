65" Full Body Halloween Skeleton Bones Decoration, Spookiest Graveyard Humans Skull Spooky Scene

Feature:Hanging Design: Our full body skeleton is light weight and easy to move. The lifelike skull has a rope on it, which allows skeleton to be more than confined to the wardrobe and you can hang it on the porch and ceiling. Let it shake in a weird atmosphere. It's a perfect prank that scares everyone.Adjustable Joints: The skeleton of the chin, shoulder, elbow, wrist, thigh, knee and ankle can be adjusted. Flexible design can meet your decorative needs in different places and occasions. You can change its posture according to your own ideas or make it do any normal daily activities, such as standing up and sitting down.Lifelike Human Appearance: Our skeleton is a 5.4FT ghost! Hollow eye sockets and curved corners of the mouth make you wonder if the prop is real or not. You can put it indoors to complement your other Halloween decorations with a human look and create a horrible atmosphere for your Halloween party.Sturdy and Durable Skeleton: Made of several PP bones and connected with screws, this festival skeleton is durable for long time use. Its surface is old-fashioned to make it look more realistic. High quality materials and exquisite craftsmanship allow it to provide you with long-term service and ensure the sustainability of festival decoration.Wide Application: Our skeleton is suitable for Halloween parties, cemetery decorations, street carnivals and festival celebrations! Solid pp bones and vivid skeleton details will surely show your festival spirit and attract the attention of others. It will bring endless pleasure to your life and make you enjoy Halloween as much as you can. Specifications:Color:WhiteMaterial:PPHeight:65 Inch/5.4ftGross weight:2.4kg/5.3 lbsPackage size:82x38x18cm/ 32.28x14.96x7.08 InchThe Package Include:1 x Skeleton