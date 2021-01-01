Full Body Armor Designed For Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case, Military Grade Drop Resistant Clear Triple Layer Phone - Pink

Material: Polycarbonate And Thermoplastic Polyurethane: Form Factor: Heavy Duty Phone Case Color: Pink Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G A Full Body Heavy Duty Phone Case; Designed By And Compatible For The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Total Protection: 3-In-1 Hybrid Construction; It Conisist Of Heavy Duty Shockproof Soft Tpu And Wrapped By 2 Pieces Of Rugged Plastic Locking Facepalte. (Please Note: Screen Area Is Not ed) Drop Tested: Able To Withstand Heavy Duty Drops And Falls From Up To 8 Ft. With Extra Corner Tpu Padding Where Drops Occur Most Clear Case Style: Enhance The Natural Look Of The Phone With Heavy Duty Protection Around The Bumper Extra Protection - Raised Front And Back Edge Lips To Keep Your Screen, Camera, Sensors From Against Scratches By Direct Contacting The Surface.