Full Adult Bed 80"x28"x8" - Baxton Studio

Clean, crisp, and contemporary is the Carlotta Designer Bed frame. Soft white faux leather outfits a scallop-cornered headboard with matching upholstered side rails and low footboard, making this a sleek style for sleeping. Malaysian-made, the full sized Carlotta Contemporary Bed features an inner frame of hardwood and plywood, which are padded with foam before being upholstered. Faux crystals stud the headboard, creating a trendy button tufted look. This is a platform bed: wooden slats (included) serve as a box spring so only a mattress and bed linens are needed (mattress and linens are not included). Tying everything together are silver metal legs with non-marking feet. Easily maintain the Carlotta Bed by wiping clean with a damp cloth as needed. This style requires assembly and is offered in black (full, queen, and king size) or white (full, queen, and king size); each sold separately. 57.5 "W x 83"D X 47.5"H Age Group: adult.