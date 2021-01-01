From sumyeg
sumyeg Full Black 58.3 in. L-Shaped Deep Computer Desk L-Shaped and Corner Desk Workstation Study Gaming Table with Metal Frame
The corner computer desk gives you huge office space and improves your office efficiency. The spacious work surfaces finished in a smooth full black wood look laminate, are brought together with a curved corner piece giving you maximum space to spread out your documents, place your laptop, a lamp, and a few office accessories. Everything is visible and within reach with this convenient corner desk. At the same time, high-quality particle board countertop and solid iron frame give you a safe and stable office environment. The footpad can be adjusted to protect the ground to a certain extent and adapt to the uneven ground. You can also put it in the bedroom, game room, study room, etc. If you are looking for a computer desk, don't hesitate to buy it.