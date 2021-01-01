Ful Size Single Metal Bed Frame In Black Color For Adult And Children Used In Bedroom Or Dormitory ,use Simple Metal Frame Connection And New Streaml

Product DetailsColour: blackMaterial Metal frame, ironsize Overall bed size: W197*D146*H88 cm Headboard size: 142*88.5CM Recommended mattress size: 190*135cm The gap size from the floor to the bottom of the bed:33cm Net weight: 19 kg Weight bearing:100 KGSStyle: NordicBed type: full size bedHardness: HardSuitable apartment type: small and mediumCan it be folded: noSupplier’s intended use and approved use: Sleeping appliances for the bedroom setWhether to include the headboard: YesWhether it contains a mattress: NoCan be stored in the bed: YesCenter support leg: YesFoot material: ironLeg color: blackWhether it can be disassembled: YesIs it removable and washable: NoWhether it can be folded: NoCan be placed outdoors: NoIs there any peculiar smell: NoPacking size: 143.5*24.5*13cmGross weight: 20kgSelf-assembly: 2 people recommendedAssembly instructions: included in the boxPackage Included:Products, accessories, installation tools, manuals