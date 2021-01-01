Fujimoto Beige Area Rug

Walls aren’t the only places to show off your personality with art. Your floors are craving personality too! That’s when area rugs come in. Whether rolled out at the center of your living room, underneath your dining table, or in your master suite, area rugs act as both a foundation and a focal point. This one for example, features a playful geometric pattern, perfect for a bohemian aesthetic. It is machine made in Turkey from 100% polypropylene, with a 0.25'' pile height, in beige hues. To clean, we recommend regularly vacuuming, and cleaning spills immediately, along with professionally cleaning on occasion. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'