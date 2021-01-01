fuinhi-Large Hedgehog Mouse Pad Printed Non-Slip Rubber Gaming Mouse Pad Mat for Laptop Computer & PC 12' 10' inches 3mm

Size 12 x 10 x 0.12 Inches (300 x 250 x 3mm) Ideal for gamers, office workers, graphic designers, or anyone who needs mouse pad for excellent control and smooth gliding for enhanced precision. Polyester knitted Waterproof fabric is used on the front, the material is soft and comfortable, and the back is made of rubber material. It is durable and anti-deformation. The black Chevron anti-skid pattern has good anti-skid effect. Around the mouse pad, high-density, hidden knit stitches edge are used. Patterns are printed using high-quality inks, never fade, and the personalized design image style has a good overall effect. Usually issued 3 days after the order is placed, it is estimated that it takes about 2 weeks to receive the order, the place of shipment in China Mousepad with smooth cloth surface guarantees fluent mouse movement, accelerating movement speed, moving the mouse around rectangle easily. Fits for most desktop space; compatible for any kinds of mouse.