Accessory for transmission jack. The large 4 In. by 5.75 In. diameter saddles adjust from 19.75 In. to 31.75 In.. Comes with 2 safety straps and 2 grounding cables with an 80 Lb. weight capacity. Established in 1963, American Forge & Foundry (AFF) has provided value through our selection of highest-quality, \"forge tough\" heavy-duty and automotive service equipment. From our extensive inventory of parts to the hundreds of service depots available nationwide our experienced team is committed to ensuring that the AFF brand stands for durability, safety, and customer care. American Forge & Foundry Fuel Tank Adapter, Transmission Jack Accessory in Red | 3198