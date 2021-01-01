Evideco Fuchsia Bath, Kitchen, Home Strong Hold Suction Hooks (Set of 2), Pink

This set of 2 holding hooks is made of durable polypropylene and provides adequate storage for any accessories. Store your bath brushes and sponges on strings and others accessories by taking advantage of unused space. It features 1 extremely strong suction cup for a secure adhesion to bath or kitchen tiles. Simply turn the suction cup button and hold firmly to your shower wall without any drilling, tools or damage to your walls. It provides maximum suction on smooth non-porous surfaces such as tile glass fiberglass and some metals. Length of 1.8 in., depth of 1.4 in. and height of 3.4 in. Wipe clean with soapy water. Imported from France, made in PRC. This set of 2 hooks will help you create a convenient hanging space and will give your bathroom an updated decor. Color: Pink.