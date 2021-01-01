From east urban home
'Fuchsia and Blue Scribble IV' - Picture Frame Painting Print on Canvas
Advertisement
This framed wall art is printed using the highest quality fade resistant ink on canvas. Every one of their framed giclee prints is printed on premium quality canvas, using the finest quality inks which will not fade over time and then mounted and framed on a wide frame. Every framed art arrives ready to hang on the wall, with the hanging kit included. Format: Gold Framed, Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1" D