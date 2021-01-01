From nshi

FTVOGUE 13.56Mhz 14443A Reader/Writer USB Tags SDK & Program dht USB SDK eReader V4.2

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Free Full SDK (demo program with source code, VB, VC, DELPHI) support Mifare ISO14443A (Mifare 1K(S50),S70). Operation frequency: 13.56Mhz, built-in transceiver antenna With powerful software, buzzer status alarm prompt function Durable and durable, no fading, uniform wire shell, firm and not afraid of pulling reading distance 0 to 10cm; OS: win XP, win2k, win vista, win7, win8(32-bit and 64 - bit),linux

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com