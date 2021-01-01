From finisar corporation

FTLX8511D3 UA Finisar FTLX8511D3 10GBASE-SR 850NM 10.5GBPS 300M Duplex LC XFP Transceiver Transceivers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Model: FTLX8511D3 UA

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com