Lifetime 15 x 8 ft. Outdoor Storage Shed, 6446

Lifetime 15 x 8 ft. Outdoor Garden Shed Features:Attractive Appearance and DesignCustomizable Shelving and Storage SystemDual-Wall High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) ConstructionHeavy-Duty Steel Trusses Provide Additional Roof StrengthHigh-Pitched Roof Allows for Quick Drainage of Rain and SnowLockable Steel-Reinforced Doors for Added SecurityLow Maintenance DesignSlip-Resistant High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Floor Protects Against Oil, Solvents, and StainsSturdy Steel-Reinforced ConstructionUV Protected to Prevent Weather DamageDouble doors allow easy access to the inside, while an internal spring latch, interior deadbolts, and an exterior padlock loop ensure the security of your property. Two lockable, sliding windows, six skylights, and two screened vents let in enough natural light, so you can easily make your way around during the day. Four corner shelves, two 90 x 9-inch shelves, and two 16-inch peg strips with tool hooks allow you to create the perfect storage area to suit your needs, while decorative shutters give the shed a cozy look. This shed comes with a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Assembly is a weekend project for one or two people. Lifetime: One of the largest manufacturers of blow-molded polyethylene folding tables and chairs and portable residential basketball equipment, Lifetime Products also manufactures outdoor storage sheds, utility trailers, and lawn and garden items. Founded in 1972 by Barry Mower, Lifetime Products operates out of Clearfield, Utah, and continues to apply innovation and cutting-edge technology in plastics and metals to create a family of affordable lifestyle products that feature superior strength and durability.