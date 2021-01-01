FSU HDMI 2.1 Cable 8k/60Hz 4K/120HZ 48Gbps HDMI Cable for HDMI Switch Splitter HD TV Box Projector-1M

HDMI2.1 features:1.Our 8K HDMI 2.1 cable support 8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz/60Hz, 2K 144Hz, a range of resolutions are supported including 5K and 10K, backwards compatible with HDMI 2.0, 1.4 & 1.3.Bandwidth 48GbpsNOTICE: please make sure your devices support 8K.2.Supports HDR10, VESA DSC 1.2a, BT.2020 and Dolby Vision, enhances every moment values for depth, detail, brightness, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Quick Frame Transport, Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC).3.Compatible with Apple TV, Switch, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Blue ray player, Projector, etc. HDMI2.0 features:1. Support (HDR) high dynamic range video transmission 2. Up to 18Gbps broadband 3. The resolution is increased to 4k@50/60 (2160p), which is 4 times the resolution of 1080p/60 video resolution. 4. Up to 32 audio channels for an immersive multidimensional audio experience. 5. Up to 1536khz audio sample rate for highest audio fidelity. 6.