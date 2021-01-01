From justice design group
Justice Design Group FSN-8880-20-OPAL Table Lamp from the Fusion Collection Brushed Nickel Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Justice Design Group FSN-8880-20-OPAL Table Lamp from the Fusion Collection Features:Designed to cast light in an upward directionBell shaped shade with flat rimArtisan glass shade materialDimensions:Height: 26" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixtureWidth: 7-1/4" (measured from left most to right most point of fixture)Depth: 7-1/4" (measured from rear most point to front most point on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120 Brushed Nickel