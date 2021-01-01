From justice design group

Justice Design Group FSN-8773-10-OPAL Fusion 3 Light 21" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Artisan Glass Shades Matte Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom

Description

Justice Design Group FSN-8773-10-OPAL Fusion 3 Light 21" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Artisan Glass Shades FeaturesIncludes artisan glass shadesRequires (3) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being mounted in an upward or downward positionUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 21"Extension: 6-1/4"Product Weight: 14.0 lbsShade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Diameter: 4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: G16.5Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Matte Black

