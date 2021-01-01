From justice design group
Justice Design Group FSN-8707-30-MROR Fusion 6.5" Aero 1 Light ADA Wall Sconce Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Justice Design Group FSN-8707-30-MROR Fusion 6.5" Aero 1 Light ADA Wall Sconce The versatile Fusion Collection offers a selection of handcrafted artisan glass shades. These stunning, artisanal glass finishes will complement the décor of any room in your home.Features:Comes with a 5.5" glass shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL Rated for use in damp locationsShade made of artisan glassADA Compliant1 Year Limited WarrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 6.5"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 6 lbsShade Height: 5.5"Shade Length: 3.5"Shade Width: 6.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vDimmable: Yes Dark Bronze