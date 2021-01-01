From justice design group
Justice Design Group FSN-8706-30-SEED Fusion 6 Light 56" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Oval Seeded Glass Shades Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting
Justice Design Group FSN-8706-30-SEED Fusion 6 Light 56" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Oval Seeded Glass Shades FeaturesMetal constructionArtisan clear seeded glass shades(6) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-3/4"Width: 56"Extension: 5-1/4"Shade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Shade Depth: 3-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 600 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Dimmable: NoBulbs Included: No Vanity Light Brushed Nickel