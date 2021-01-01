From justice design group
Justice Design Group FSN-8703-55-OPAL-LED3-2100 Fusion 26" Aero 3 Light LED Vanity Light Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity
Justice Design Group FSN-8703-55-OPAL-LED3-2100 Fusion 26" Aero 3 Light LED Vanity Light The versatile Fusion Collection offers a selection of handcrafted artisan glass shades. These stunning, artisanal glass finishes will complement the décor of any room in your home.Features:Comes with rectangular glass shadesHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade made of artisan glass5 year limited warrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 26"Height: 9.25"Extension: 5.25"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 27Wattage: 81Voltage: 120vDimmable: YesLED: YesColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 2100 Vanity Light Polished Chrome