Justice Design Group FSN-8597-55-OPAL-LED1-700 Fusion 9" Archway 1 Light LED ADA Compliant Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Justice Design Group FSN-8597-55-OPAL-LED1-700 Fusion 9" Archway 1 Light LED ADA Compliant Wall Sconce The versatile Fusion Collection offers a selection of handcrafted artisan glass shades. These stunning, artisanal glass finishes will complement the décor of any room in your home.Features:Comes with rectangular glass shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade made of artisan glass5 Year Limited WarrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 9"Height: 10.75"Extension: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9Wattage: 9Voltage: 120vDimmable: YesLED: YesColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 700Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9Wattage: 9Voltage: 120vDimmable: YesLED: YesColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 700 Brushed Nickel