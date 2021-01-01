From justice design group
Justice Design Group Brushed Nickel Justice Design Group FSN-8522-20-OPAL Fusion 14.25" Tradition 2 Light Bathroom... Model FSN-8522-20-OPAL-NCKL
Justice Design Group FSN-8522-20-OPAL Fusion 14.25" Tradition 2 Light Bathroom Vanity Light The versatile Fusion Collection offers a selection of handcrafted artisan glass shades. These stunning, artisanal glass finishes will complement the décor of any room in your home.Features:Comes with glass shadesHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL Rated for use in damp locationsShade made of artisan glass1 Year Limited WarrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 14.25"Extension: 6.25"Product Weight: 10 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 200Voltage: 120vDimmable: Yes Vanity Light Brushed Nickel