Justice Design Group FSN-8440-15-FRCR Era 5 Light 27" Wide Chandelier with Frosted Crackle Square Flat Rimmed Shades Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting
Justice Design Group FSN-8440-15-FRCR Era 5 Light 27" Wide Chandelier with Frosted Crackle Square Flat Rimmed Shades FeaturesConstructed from metalArtisan square frosted crackle glass shadesRequires (5) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulbsUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 20"Width: 27"Diameter: 27"Chain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 4"Shade Depth: 4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 500 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome