From justice design group
Justice Design Group FSN-8434-55-SEED Fusion 4 Light 31" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Rectangular Seeded Glass Shades Matte Black Indoor Lighting
Justice Design Group FSN-8434-55-SEED Fusion 4 Light 31" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Rectangular Seeded Glass Shades FeaturesMetal constructionArtisan clear seeded glass shades(4) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 31"Extension: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Dimmable: NoBulbs Included: No Vanity Light Matte Black