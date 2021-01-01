From justice design group
Justice Design Group FSN-8420-30-SEED Tetra 4 Light 21" Wide Chandelier with Seeded Oval Shades Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Justice Design Group FSN-8420-30-SEED Tetra 4 Light 21" Wide Chandelier with Seeded Oval Shades FeaturesConstructed from metalSeeded oval artisan glass shadesRequires (4) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulbsUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 16-1/2"Width: 21"Diameter: 21"Chain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Shade Depth: 3-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Dark Bronze