Justice Design Group FSN-8412-30-MROR Fusion 15.5" Union 2 Light Vanity Light Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Justice Design Group FSN-8412-30-MROR Fusion 15.5" Union 2 Light Vanity Light The Fusion Collection offers a selection of seven handcrafted artisan glass shades: Almond, Caramel, Droplet, Mercury, Opal (white), Ribbon, and Weave. These beautiful artisan glass finishes complement the clean designs of the Justice Design fixtures.Features:Comes with 5.5" oval glass shadesHousing is crafted from durable metal materials, ensuring years of reliable serviceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade is crafted from beautiful artisan glass1 year limited warrantyReversible mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 15.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Height: 9.5"Extension: 5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Shade Height: 5.5"Shade Width: 3.5"Shade Length: 6.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 200Voltage: 120vDimmable: No Vanity Light Dark Bronze