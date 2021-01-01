From justice design group
Justice Design Group FSN-8411-30-WEVE Fusion 6.5" Union 1 Light Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Justice Design Group FSN-8411-30-WEVE Fusion 6.5" Union 1 Light Wall Sconce The versatile Fusion Collection offers a selection of handcrafted artisan glass shades. These stunning, artisanal glass finishes will complement the décor of any room in your home.Features:Comes with 5.5" oval glass shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade made of artisan glass1 Year Limited WarrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 6.5"Height: 9.5"Extension: 5"Shade Height: 5.5"Shade Length: 3.5"Shade Width: 6.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vDimmable: No Brushed Nickel