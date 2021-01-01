From justice design group
Justice Design Group FSN-8410-30-OPAL Fusion 24" Union 5 Light Shaded Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Justice Design Group FSN-8410-30-OPAL Fusion 24" Union 5 Light Shaded Chandelier Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaArtisan glass shadesUL Rated for damp locationsIncludes 72" of chainRequires (5) 100w medium (E26) bulb(s) - not included1 Year Limited warrantyDimensions:Height: 25"Width: 23.5"Canopy Height: 0.75"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 500Voltage: 120v Brushed Nickel