From justice design group
Justice Design Group FSN-7581W-10-WEVE-LED1-700 Fusion Single Light 12-1/2" High Integrated 3000K LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Woven Artisan Glass Sha
Justice Design Group FSN-7581W-10-WEVE-LED1-700 Fusion Single Light 12-1/2" High Integrated 3000K LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Woven Artisan Glass Shade FeaturesDimmable fixture via ELV dimming (not included)Crafted from metalComes with a woven artisan glass shadeIncludes 9 watt Integrated cool white LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for wet locations1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-1/2"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 6-1/4"Product Weight: 16.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWattage: 9 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRILumens: 700 Brushed Nickel