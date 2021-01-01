From justice design group
Justice Design Group FSN-7565W-MROR Avalon Single Light 24" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Mercury Glass Artisan Shade Dark Bronze
Advertisement
Justice Design Group FSN-7565W-MROR Avalon Single Light 24" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Mercury Glass Artisan Shade FeaturesConstructed from metalArtisan mercury mirrored glass shadeIntegrated 3000K soft white LED lightingDesigned for outdoor installationsDimmable via Incandescent/Triac or ELV dimmers (dimmers sold separately)ETL rated for wet locationsADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 3-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1760Wattage: 22 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Dark Bronze