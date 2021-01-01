From kingston brass
Kingston Brass FSC8939EFL Centurion Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up, Polished Nickel
Advertisement
The innovative, sleek design of this faucet will enhance contemporary decor. Ideal for more spacious bathrooms, widespread faucets are more spread apart and feature a 3-hole installation. The Centurion Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium polished nickel finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. Upgrade your contemporary home into a place of elite sophistication with this faucet. A matching finish drain is also included.