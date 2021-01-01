Kingston Brass FSC895.DPL Paris 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Satin Brass Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Kingston Brass FSC895.DPL Paris 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Crafted to bring aesthetic beauty alongside exceptional performance, the feature of porcelain lever handles and rounded architecture solidifies pristine refinement in this faucet. Ideal for more spacious bathrooms, widespread faucets are more spread apart and feature a 3-hole installation. The Paris 8" widespread bathroom faucet with brass pop-up and its featured sturdy brass construction are guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. Embolden your home ensemble with the addition of this exquisite fixture. A matching finish drain is also included.Kingston Brass FSC895.DPL Features:Deck mount 3-hole installation1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM water flow rate at 60 PSIIncludes matching pop-up drainDual lever handles meet ADA guidelinesCorrosion-resistant finishDesigned for long-lasting durabilityKingston Brass FSC895.DPL Specifications:Height: 7-5/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 6-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-3/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8" to 16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/4"Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Satin Brass